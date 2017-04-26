Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh Will Perform Without Harsh Limbachiyaa. Here's Why

Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh will perform with her choreographer Savio instead of her fiance

  | April 26, 2017 18:33 IST (New Delhi)
Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa performing together on Nach Baliye

Highlights

  • Bharti Singh's fiance Harsh confirmed the news with an Instagram post
  • Harsh's leg injury got aggravated with recent episode's performance
  • Bharti and Harsh performed to Ooh La La last week
After Divyanka Tripathi, it's television comedienne Bharti Singh's fiance, Harsh Limbachiyaa, who has suffered an injury and will not be perform with his partner for few episodes of TV dancing reality show Nach Baliye. Harsh, who is also a scriptwriter of TV comedy show Comedy Nights Bachao, confirmed the news this morning by sharing a news article stating the same on his Instagram. Earlier, a source informed DNA that Harsh injured his leg last week during the rehearsals but after a recent performance the injury has got aggravated and the doctor has advised him to take complete bed rest. Bharti will perform with her choreographer Savio Barnes until Harsh gets well. The last episode of Nach Baliye had Bharti and Harsh performing to Ooh La La.

A source was quoted by DNA as saying: "Harsh injured his leg last week during the rehearsals. One act required him to do a lift with Bharti and when she landed on his feet, he twisted his leg. However, he took painkillers and managed to dance, but his injury got aggravated. Also, this week their act comprises aerial shots, so the doctor advised him against doing them. He has been asked to take complete bedrest and will be under observation for a week. If his leg shows no improvement he will have to stay away from the show next week, too. Meanwhile, Savio who choreographed Bharti during Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and now Nach Baliye, will be partnering her."

On Sunday's episode of Nach Baliye, Divyanka didn't perform with her baliyeVivek Dahiya as she was advised bed rest due to severe back pain. Meanwhile, comedian Siddhartha Jadhav and his wife Trupti, were eliminated. Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble became the highest scorers.

After two eliminations, eight contestants are competing for the title. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; form the Nach Baliye 8line-up.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement