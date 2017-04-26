Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh Will Perform Without Harsh Limbachiyaa. Here's Why

A source was quoted by DNA as saying: "Harsh injured his leg last week during the rehearsals. One act required him to do a lift with Bharti and when she landed on his feet, he twisted his leg. However, he took painkillers and managed to dance, but his injury got aggravated. Also, this week their act comprises aerial shots, so the doctor advised him against doing them. He has been asked to take complete bedrest and will be under observation for a week. If his leg shows no improvement he will have to stay away from the show next week, too. Meanwhile, Savio who choreographed Bharti during Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and now Nach Baliye, will be partnering her."
On Sunday's episode of Nach Baliye, Divyanka didn't perform with her baliyeVivek Dahiya as she was advised bed rest due to severe back pain. Meanwhile, comedian Siddhartha Jadhav and his wife Trupti, were eliminated. Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble became the highest scorers.
After two eliminations, eight contestants are competing for the title. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; form the Nach Baliye 8line-up.