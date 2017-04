Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh Will Perform Without Harsh Limbachiyaa. Here's Why

After Divyanka Tripathi , it's television comedienne Bharti Singh's fiance , Harsh Limbachiyaa, who has suffered an injury and will not be perform with his partner for few episodes of TV dancing reality show Nach Baliye . Harsh, who is also a scriptwriter of TV comedy show Comedy Nights Bachao , confirmed the news this morning by sharing a news article stating the same on his Instagram. Earlier, a source informed DNA that Harsh injured his leg last week during the rehearsals but after a recent performance the injury has got aggravated and the doctor has advised him to take complete bed rest. Bharti will perform with her choreographer Savio Barnes until Harsh gets well. The last episode of Nach Baliye had Bharti and Harsh performing toA source was quoted by DNA as saying: "Harsh injured his leg last week during the rehearsals. One act required him to do a lift with Bharti and when she landed on his feet, he twisted his leg. However, he took painkillers and managed to dance, but his injury got aggravated. Also, this week their act comprises aerial shots, so the doctor advised him against doing them. He has been asked to take complete bedrest and will be under observation for a week. If his leg shows no improvement he will have to stay away from the show next week, too. Meanwhile, Savio who choreographed Bharti duringand now, will be partnering her." On Sunday's episode of Nach Baliye , Divyanka didn't perform with her Vivek Dahiya as she was advised bed rest due to severe back pain. Meanwhile, comedian Siddhartha Jadhav and his wife Trupti, were eliminated. Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble became the highest scorers.After two eliminations, eight contestants are competing for the title. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; form the Nach Baliye 8 line-up.